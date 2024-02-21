Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $948,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

