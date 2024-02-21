THG Plc (LON:THG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 91 ($1.15).

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on THG from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 48 ($0.60) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of THG in a report on Monday, November 27th.

THG opened at GBX 62.95 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £818.31 million, a P/E ratio of -140.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 50.57 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.10 ($1.49).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

