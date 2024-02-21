Brokerages Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) PT at $1.62

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.62.
AEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aeva Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.
