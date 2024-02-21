Brokerages Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) PT at $1.62

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.62.

AEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 373,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

