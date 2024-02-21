Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after acquiring an additional 334,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.