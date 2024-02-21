Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.60.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
