Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.50.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $186.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $137.66.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

