Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $589,948,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

