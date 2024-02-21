CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NYSE:CAE opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CAE by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

