Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UVE opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $508.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

