Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,033 shares of company stock worth $1,988,766 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

