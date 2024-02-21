Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

HRMY opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $50.75.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 290.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

