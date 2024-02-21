MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

