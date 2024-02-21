Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ARDX opened at $8.55 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,615 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.