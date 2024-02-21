Reviewing Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) & Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA)

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) and Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nidec has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erayak Power Solution Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nidec and Erayak Power Solution Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $17.17 billion 1.29 $333.02 million $0.26 36.85 Erayak Power Solution Group $26.91 million 0.33 $3.48 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than Erayak Power Solution Group.

This table compares Nidec and Erayak Power Solution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 3.55% 5.35% 2.68% Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nidec and Erayak Power Solution Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nidec 0 1 0 0 2.00 Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nidec beats Erayak Power Solution Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan..

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

