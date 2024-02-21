Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 278,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110,375 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 175,717 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

