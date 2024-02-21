Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $112.38

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 19.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in BRP by 13.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BRP by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

