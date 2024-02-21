American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $7.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
NYSE AXL opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $902.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.28. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.68.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
