Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHIGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 2.3 %

GHI stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 76.68%.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.