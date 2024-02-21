Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 2.3 %

GHI stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 76.68%.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

