Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 2.3 %
GHI stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 76.68%.
Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
