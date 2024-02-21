Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

