Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Target Price at $290.55

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $275.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.38. The company has a market capitalization of $505.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $281.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

