Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

