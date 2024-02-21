Definity Financial Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.85.

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY stock opened at C$43.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$44.35. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.77.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

