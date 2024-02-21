Analyzing First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $12.09 billion 1.81 $11.47 billion $784.51 1.92 Citizens Financial Group $12.19 billion 1.20 $1.61 billion $3.11 10.09

First Citizens BancShares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Citizens Financial Group. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Citizens BancShares and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 3 4 0 2.57 Citizens Financial Group 0 10 7 0 2.41

First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus price target of $1,620.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 51.04% 13.79% 1.23% Citizens Financial Group 13.19% 7.40% 0.72%

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $6.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. First Citizens BancShares pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Citizens Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

