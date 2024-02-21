Critical Analysis: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) versus Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $107.06 million 4.97 -$73.94 million ($1.28) -7.40 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 164.07 $243.62 million $4.37 8.18

Profitability

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -191.41% 6.13% 2.77% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seritage Growth Properties and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seritage Growth Properties currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.84%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Seritage Growth Properties on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of. The portfolio consists of approximately 4.3 million square feet of GLA held by 33 wholly owned properties (such properties, the "Consolidated Properties") and 1.2 million square feet of GLA held by 9 unconsolidated entities (such properties, the "Unconsolidated Properties").

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

