Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) versus Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Head to Head Survey

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tootsie Roll Industries and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Tootsie Roll Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli pays an annual dividend of $6.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Tootsie Roll Industries pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Tootsie Roll Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tootsie Roll Industries $681.44 million 3.30 $75.94 million $1.25 25.85 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli N/A N/A N/A $1,335.70 9.50

Tootsie Roll Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tootsie Roll Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tootsie Roll Industries 11.62% 11.11% 8.49% Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries beats Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. The company sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy, and food and groceries; and supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, e-commerce merchants, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through food and grocery brokers. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Kilchberg, Switzerland.

