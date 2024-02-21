Grab (GRAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grab by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in Grab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,819,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 511,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Grab by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,103 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 309,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

