Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. KeyCorp began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.