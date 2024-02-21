FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $40.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

NYSE:FTAI opened at $52.89 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.