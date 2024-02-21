Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFIN. DA Davidson cut Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,687. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $340,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 374.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

