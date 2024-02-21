Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

GRA has been the topic of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoXplore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.31.

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.