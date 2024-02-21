Reviewing Western Union (NYSE:WU) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Union and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 3 6 0 0 1.67 ACV Auctions 0 2 9 0 2.82

Risk & Volatility

Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $12.95, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 43.98%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Western Union.

Western Union has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Union and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.36 billion 1.08 $626.00 million $1.68 7.69 ACV Auctions $421.53 million 5.38 -$102.19 million ($0.48) -29.25

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 14.37% 113.63% 7.86% ACV Auctions -16.61% -14.82% -7.44%

Summary

Western Union beats ACV Auctions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

