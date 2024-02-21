Critical Survey: SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR) vs. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and SunHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 14.99% 8.35% 5.67% SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and SunHydrogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.16 billion 5.18 -$44.17 million $4.42 34.67 SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.57

Analyst Recommendations

SunHydrogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Solar. SunHydrogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Solar and SunHydrogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 5 21 0 2.81 SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $232.56, suggesting a potential upside of 51.75%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than SunHydrogen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Solar beats SunHydrogen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Coralville, Iowa.

