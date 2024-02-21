Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Filo Mining

Filo Mining Price Performance

Filo Mining Company Profile

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97.

(Get Free Report

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.