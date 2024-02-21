VinFast Auto (VFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

