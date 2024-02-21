Northland Capmk Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:ATMU opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,128,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $9,048,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

