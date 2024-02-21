Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $64.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,310 shares of company stock valued at $327,799. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

