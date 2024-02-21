Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

