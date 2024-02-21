Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.98 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.06. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

GPN stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $365,933,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

