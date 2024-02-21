Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,279,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fox Factory by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,381,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

