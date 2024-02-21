Indivior (INDV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Indivior Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Indivior has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Get Indivior alerts:

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Indivior during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.