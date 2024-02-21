Indivior (INDV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Indivior Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Indivior has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Indivior during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Earnings History for Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.