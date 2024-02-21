NU (NU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NU stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 0.93. NU has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NU by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $39,234,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $3,384,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

