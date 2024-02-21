FY2024 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.74. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2025 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687,007,181 shares in the company, valued at $111,363,864,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 687,007,181 shares in the company, valued at $111,363,864,040.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,241,781 shares of company stock valued at $526,545,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

