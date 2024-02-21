Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $71.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

