National Bank Financial Weighs in on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.28.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

