National Bank Financial Weighs in on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.28.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 98532 (KMP.TO)
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.