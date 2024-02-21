Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $38.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avient by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 146,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

