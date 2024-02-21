Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $52.24.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

