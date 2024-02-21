BWS Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Immersion in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the software maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Immersion’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $6.88 on Monday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Immersion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 42,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $317,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,464,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,625 shares of company stock valued at $547,625. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

