Brokers Set Expectations for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.42.

CRWD opened at $323.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,394.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.32. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $338.45.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

