Valaris (VAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Valaris to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris Price Performance

VAL stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Valaris has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAL. Barclays dropped their price target on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Valaris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 563,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Valaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Valaris by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,266,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,811,000 after acquiring an additional 438,731 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $5,242,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

