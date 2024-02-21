Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on JFrog Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for JFrog in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FROG. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $42.50 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,974,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,529,738 in the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 754,333 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

