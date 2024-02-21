Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.
Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.90.
In related news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$106,902.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,157. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
